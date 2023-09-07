SentinelOne taps AUCloud for XDR managed service

Jason Duerden (SentinelOne) Credit: Jason Duerden

AUCloud has been tapped to deploy SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Platform to customers in Australia.

The cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) vendor had previously used the US security platform provider to secure its internal endpoints and environment.

AUCloud will now offer the platform, including cloud security, as a managed service to customers including federal government agencies that require a ‘Protected’ level of security clearance.

“As a growing cloud provider trusted by government agencies and major Australian brands, it is imperative that we are able to quickly identify and respond to threats and mitigate potential risk,” said Peter Farrelly, chief information security officer at AUCloud.

“With SentinelOne, we have a comprehensive offering that gives us the visibility and agility we need to do this in a simple, unified way.”

According to SentinelOne, the deal will mean increased coverage for AUCloud across multiple operating systems, enhanced visibility and security and reducing management and administrative costs.

The vendor also claimed that internal security products can be monitored through a single console across a range of platforms, both in the cloud and on Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems.

“There’s no greater endorsement than a customer choosing to offer the same solution it relies on to its customers,” said Jason Duerden, regional director of Australia and New Zealand at SentinelOne. “We are proud to be joining forces with AUCloud to improve the security of critical infrastructure and keep our nation’s people and data safe.”

The partnership follows AUCloud’s completion of an $8.5 million capital raise to expand its sales and marketing teams in July this year.

Last year, AUCloud, in partnership with NextDC, launched its Sovereign Bridge service across Australia to provide government and critical national industries with secure, high-speed access to sovereign cloud services from their existing data centre infrastructure.