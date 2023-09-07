Menu
Alchemy taps into device as-a-service with numobile buy

The new service, to be known as nupay, will provide ‘DaaS’ and other financing options

Circular technology outfit Alchemy has acquired mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and device as-a-service (DaaS) specialist numobile for an undisclosed sum. 

The acquisition will now enable Alchemy to integrate numobile’s ’DaaS’ platform into its offer, and provide refreshed technology, through subscription plans, to businesses across the USA, UK, EU, and APAC.

The new service, to be known as nupay, will provide ‘DaaS’ and other financing options to make technology accessible for both businesses and consumers, while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the tech sector. 

As part of the service, devices can be returned at various stages of the subscription plan, meaning they can be resold or refurbished, and re-introduced into the subscription program pool.

“The combination of numobile’s device subscription capabilities; its competitively priced Telstra Wholesale MVNO rate plans; and Alchemy’s extensive range of refurbished devices will provide consumers with a unique bundle that offers increased affordability and flexibility at a time where many households and businesses are facing significant economic pressures,” Alchemy CEO Walter Vicente said. 

Numobile CEO Silke Poortman said joining the Alchemy family will enable numobile to leverage Alchemy’s global footprint; operational scale; and global partnerships to offer its solutions to a much larger customer base. 

“Fostering circularity is the right thing to do – for our planet and to reduce the cost of tech – and we’re committed to finding new ways of innovating in the market,” Poortman said. 


