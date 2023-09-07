ANAO scours MSP market amid Azure move

Credit: Dreamstime

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has opened the doors for potential new managed service providers (MSP) as it pivots its infrastructure to the cloud.

The federal accountability and reporting department has launched a request for information (RFI) for managing its IT environment for 500 personnel.

The ANAO’s ICT services are currently delivered by a single MSP, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024. The department said it is now looking to understand whether it requires a single MSP or multiple to manage its migrating environment.

“Regardless of the vendor approach taken, the ANAO requires a streamlined approach to engaging with its managed ICT services, in which accountability for services is clear and a high standard of performance can be obtained,” the RFI read. “The ANAO seeks to understand how vendors would support an end-to-end approach for IT service management, noting the pivotal role this vendor plays in the ANAO’s ICT operations.”

According to the RFI, ANAO has a “cloud first policy”, with its infrastructure in the process of moving to Microsoft Azure and consisting of several subscriptions covering production, testing and development. ANAO stated that most of its core business applications are now running in Azure.

ANAO first began moving its operations to the cloud from its on-premises infrastructure in 2018, which it announced would be delivered via a centrally managed service.

These include applications hosted on virtual machines and software-as-a-service offerings, with ANAO looking to increase its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings relating to data analytics in support of this work.

Other “less complex” applications are hosted in an infrastructure-as-a-service environment with Macquarie Telecom, who also provide the ANAO’s secure internet gateway (SIG), as well as a security operations centre and security information and event management (SIEM) services.

ANAO will be developing externally-facing IT infrastructure, such as a data exchange portal, and is also introducing ServiceNow.

For the latter, ANAO said it wanted to understand how this and other tools “can be used to drive automation and reduce costs of managing infrastructure”.

From a security standpoint, any future MSPs would need to be cleared to work with ANAO’s 'Protected'-level environment and also help the department achieve and maintain compliance with maturity level 3 of the ‘Essential 8’.

In terms of pricing, the ANAO currently has a pricing model for services that operates on a baseline resource unit per user, but said it was receptive to alternative solutions, especially plans for a fluctuating user base.

In particular, ANAO said it was looking to explore other models that can “track and monitor performance that are tied into costing and driving value for money”.

Other areas of exploration for ANAO also includes: “Building on and expanding the ANAO’s extensive use of mobility technologies; supporting the ANAO’s work to leverage new data analytics capabilities in its audit work, such as by leveraging data engineering technologies available in its cloud environment; and working with internal technical staff, such as the data analytics team, to deliver and maintain internally developed applications that support audit teams and business processes.”