Node.js upgrade adds environment variable config

Node.js 20.6.0, the latest version of the asynchronous, event-driven JavaScript runtime, includes built-in env. file support for configuring environment variables.

The update, cited as the “current” version of Node.js and announced September 4, can be downloaded from the project website. With env. , Node.js proponents said the configuration file should follow the INI file format, with each line having a key-value pair for an environment variable. To initialise the Node.js application with predefined configurations, developers can use this CLI command: node—file=config.env index.js . In addition, the change for environment variables enables definition of NODE_OPTIONS directly in the .env file, eliminating the need to put it in package.json .

Also in Version 20.6.0, in ECMAScript modules, import.meta.resolve(specifier) can be used to obtain an absolute URL string to which specifier . And a new register API, available on node.module , enables specification of a file that exports module customisation hooks. Data can be passed to these hooks.

Elsewhere in Node.js 20.60.0:

When Node.js starts up, it now ensures there is a v8::CppHeap attached to the V8 isolate. This lets users allocate in the v8::CppHeap using cppgc/* headers from the V8 JavaScript engine, which are now included in the Node.js headers available to add-ons.

To help with development of JavaScript-to-C++ references, of which the V8 garbage collector can be aware, a helper function, <a href="https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/v20.6.0/test/addons/cppgc-object/binding.cc" rel="nofollow">node::SetCppgcReference(isolate, js_object, cppgc_object)</a> has been added to node.h . This API can be used to avoid hard-coding the layout of JavaScript wrapper objects. V8 may provide a native alternative in the future, which could replace this Node.js-specific helper.