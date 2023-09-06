Atturra steps up regional play with Sabervox acquisition

Stephen Kowal (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Publicly listed Atturra has snapped up regional managed service provider Sabervox for up to $7.5 million.

The acquisition cost is made up of $4 million in cash, $1 million in Atturra shares and an earn-out consideration of up to $2.5 million in cash subject to Sabervox achieving performance hurdles for the 12 months to 30 September 2024.

Headquartered in Newcastle, Sabervox was founded in 2007 and specialises in providing managed IT services and cloud subscriptions to mid-sized customers in regional NSW.

"When we started this journey 16 years ago, we had a vision to bring quality IT services to businesses in regional areas,” Sabervox managing director Dan Wright said.

“Becoming a part of Atturra reinforces what we have set out to do. With access now to Atturra’s extensive suite of services, we are confident of giving all our customers an unrivaled experience.

“Our commitment to our customers will continue from our office in Newcastle with the same employees – many of whom have been with us from the start."

According to Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal, the acquisition expands Atturra’s managed services capabilities into regional NSW.

“We see the acquisition of Sabervox as a launchpad for further regional expansion and economies of scale associated with staffing, facilities and infrastructure,” Kowal said. “Sabervox is recognised as a trusted partner in regional NSW and this acquisition enhances our ambition to be Australia’s leading advisory and IT solutions provider.

“We look forward to having Dan Wright, Allan Ballantyne and the team at Sabervox join Atturra and also to the opportunity to provide exceptional service to their client base with the broad range of solutions Atturra has to offer.”

This marks the fourth acquisition for Atturra this year, which kicked off 2023 with Hammond Street Developments, followed by Somerville Group in March and Silverdrop in July.