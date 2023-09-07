Menu
Sektor signs on Skyhigh Security to distie portfolio

Brings access to Skyhigh’s Altitude Partner Program.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
David Long (Sektor)

Credit: Supplied

Sektor has signed on Skyhigh Security to its distribution portfolio in Australia, tapping into its security service edge portfolio.

Based in San Jose, United States, Skyhigh is a cyber security vendor with a focus on security service edge. It also has a range of platforms, including its Skyhigh Cloud Platform, which it claims is a "data-aware, cloud-native security stack".

Also on offer through the deal is access to Skyhigh’s Altitude Partner Program, with double-digit backend rebates to advanced-tier partners and a catalogue of training modules available to partners for free.

The distributor claimed the deal represents a “significant milestone” in its expansion into the cyber security market following the launch of the industry-specific division in 2022.

David Long, Sektor’s general manager of cyber for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), said the decision to take on the partnership was ”simple”.

“What really became clear throughout the RFI process was that Skyhigh Security is genuinely committed to working with and growing the channel in Australia. Bringing Skyhigh Security into the Sektor Cyber offering is going to enable our partners to differentiate in a very tight market, bringing value, diversity and importantly profitability back into the channel,” he said.

Joel Milburn, channel and distribution manager for A/NZ at Skyhigh, added that the partnership was a “fantastic opportunity with the support of Sektor to provide an array of value-added services and support to our local channel community”.  


