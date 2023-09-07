Ex-Contino boss launches consultancy V2 Digital

Craig Howe (V2) Credit: Contino

A technology new consultancy has opened its doors in Australia under the headship of former Contino Asia Pacific managing director Craig Howe.

Known as V2 Digital, the consultancy will offer services such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and data insights to enterprise customers.

It already has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and employs 35 team members with expertise in customer experience, data, software engineering and cloud.

“V2 describes a new and improved version; taking something you have and enhancing it with a new iteration,” said Howe, founder and CEO of V2 Digital.

“We bring together incredible people with real-world experience and deep expertise in customer experience, software, data and AI, underpinned by modern methods and ways of working, to help our customers accelerate vision to value. We take a cloud-first approach to ensure businesses are underpinned by scalable, reliable and secure platforms and services, harnessing technologies that lift performance.”

According to an announcement, the consultancy will focus on skills that will “allow clients to unlock their full potential so they can reach the forefront of their relevant industries”.

“We empower our clients, fostering a culture of learning and enablement. We co-create and upskill our client’s internal teams, for meaningful and measurable impact, whilst lowering dependency to future-proof their business. We’re focussed on propelling businesses forward to outpace competitors, accelerating vision to value,” added Howe.

During his 20-year career, Howe has worked at the likes of Toll Group and National Bank of Australia, before joining Amazon Web Services consultancy Contino APAC in 2018.

Following its acquisition by Cognizant in 2019, Contino was merged with fellow Australian AWS shop Servian last year, with Howe leaving in April 2022.