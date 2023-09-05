AWS hints at partner program changes for AI and partner engagement

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to shake up its current partner programs, hinting towards changes regarding generative artificial intelligence (AI) and partner-to-partner engagement.



AWS vice president of worldwide public sector channels and alliances Jeff Kratz said the three key elements that partners could possibly expect to see added to partner programs later this year revolve around generative AI, partner-to-partner collaboration and its Marketplace.

While Kratz didn’t divulge specifics – with details expected at its yearly re:Invent conference – he did say that upcoming announcements would hit “many of those” topics, sourced from constant questions asked by partners to the cloud giant.

Speaking to ARN at its Public Sector Symposium in Canberra, Kratz said AWS is looking at generative AI differently compared to other facets of the Amazon business, which are looking at the technology from a consumer perspective.

“Our approach to democratise and have the broadest and deepest solution set so that depending on what the customer needs, the partner can fulfil it.”

In particular, Kratz said AWS is hearing “quite a bit” from partners about protecting intellectual property and large language models.

The next element, Kratz continued, of partner-to-partner engagement.

“It's been fascinating to see the number of meetings on this trip, where our partners are saying, 'Who else do you know that can help me do this? Instead of me just going and winning this, I want to partner with someone else,'” he said.

“That's been inspiring, because you have a lot of channel partners who’re moving to manage services that are reselling.”

The last of the key elements is the AWS Marketplace, which Kratz said is already receiving heavy investment from the cloud giant and caters to independent software vendors (ISV).

However, he said, there is also room for systems integrators (SI) to flourish.

“We're seeing Marketplace continue to be an area that we invest heavily on for ISVs to be successful to put their solutions out on and grow their business internationally [and] domestically … but also SIs that want to do a private place market offer,” Kratz added.



Sasha Karen attended AWS Public Sector Symposium Canberra 2023 as a guest of AWS.