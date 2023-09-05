ANZ, ING and Southern Cross Health Society recognised at Red Hat awards

Winners chosen for the positive impact Red Hat deployments had on their businesses.

Marjet Andriesse (Red Hat) Credit: Red Hat

ANZ Bank Australia, ING Australia, and New Zealand's Southern Cross Health Society were all winners at the 2023 Red Hat innovation awards.

Marjet Andriesse, senior vice president and general manager for Asia pacific, Japan and China (APJC) at Red Hat said the 2023 awards celebrated the creative successes and achievements of customers.

"Organisations today are increasingly turning to capabilities like data analytics to embark on transformation initiatives and cloud security to protect their businesses," she said.

"Furthermore, they have to manage all these while addressing tightening resources and manpower. That is why open source continues to be a game-changer for businesses, giving them the flexibility and resilience to adopt technologies, both existing and emerging, to craft their own unique path to success.”

The winners were selected based on the positive impact their Red Hat deployments had on their business goals.



Southern Cross Health Society won the digital transformation and cloud native development category for its efforts to move away from manual processes and monolithic platforms to provide customers with a better digital experience through online services and mobile applications.

The company also provides services to its healthcare partners, so centralised integration capabilities were a crucial part of the project. Southern Cross used a managed service for Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift to unlock access to a modern, microservices platform that enabled essential services such as API management and streaming.

The fully managed service gave Southern Cross the flexibility and scalability to grow with demand, without having to pump in extra investments or manpower to manage the platform.

The project also provided "huge" cost savings, boosting productivity and reducing time to market through the automation of insurance processes.

ANZ Bank won the digital transformation and hybrid cloud category for modernising workloads to Red Hat OpenShift 4 while minimising risk and disruption.

With its current implementation OpenShift 3.11 approaching end of life, the bank worked with its account team and Red Hat Consulting to develop a roadmap that would enable it to migrate existing applications to Red Hat OpenShift 4, while minimising risk and avoiding major disruption.



ANZ Bank used Red Hat Service Interconnect, a solution that enables agile, portable and secure communication across environments, to help the bank to more securely connect applications across environments, enabling developer teams to move them as they were ready.

This resulted in a streamlined migration and improved developer experience, as well as maintaining uninterrupted transactions for the bank’s retail and commercial customers.

Long-time customer ING won the hybrid cloud and automation category for its use of Red Hat solutions to improve automation, drive efficiency and accelerate cloud adoption.

Working with Red Hat allowed ING to accelerate the adoption of a microservices based architecture, however, ING’s technology department was faced with the further task of integration and operating traditional and modern cloud-based workloads across the bank’s existing ecosystems.

Red Hat OpenShift the Ansible automation platform supported ING in lifting its capability in a way that will help the bank adopt a more efficient hybrid cloud operating environment to drive innovation and address complexity.

Red Hat adopted the theme “explore what’s next” for this year’s Red Hat APAC innovation awards which recognising the digital transformation achievements of 31 organisations from 13 countries in the region.