Ash Colmer to lead Atturra’s advisory operations in Perth

Colmer will be based in Perth to build up its WA state and local government ambitions.

Ash Colmer (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Publicly listed Atturra has appointed Ash Colmer to expand its advisory and consulting services in Western Australia.

Based in Perth, Colmer will be responsible for accelerating its consultancy services capability within Western Australian state and local government departments and agencies, as well as in critical industries including mining, utilities and infrastructure.

This will include supporting enterprises with advisory services to sustainably enhance their planning for the next phase of their development.

Colmer has more than 30 years’ experience working with government agencies and enterprises. Prior to working in consultancy and professional services, Colmer was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Australian Army and, during his 30 years of service, embarked on several operational tours in the Middle East.

He has already spent seven years working with Atturra as an associate principal consultant based in Canberra. During his time, he has overseen over thirty projects for clients, including helping the Australian Antarctic Division with the implementation of a new organisational structure to support its operations, as well as the development of a strategy to support critical assets and infrastructure.

In addition, he led a project with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to develop a long-term operational model for national biosecurity.

He has supported the Department of Defence with the evaluation of emerging technologies and their impact on the department’s overall capabilities.

“This is an important time for our advisory and consulting services business as we focus on expanding capability and reinforce the delivery of service excellence for our clients in Western Australia, as well as nationwide,” Atturra Advisory and Consulting executive general manager Andrew Balmaks said.

“He is an expert at building capacity, helping organisations make strategic decisions and developing long-term relationships.

“This expansion also provides the opportunity for us to provide more value for new clients through the expertise and trust that Ash develops with organisations to produce winning, long-term relationships.”

Atturra ended FY23 on a high with a 32.5 per cent rise in revenue to $178 million.

For the year ending 30 June, underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (underlying EBITDA) rose by 38.8 per cent to $21 million and profit after tax rose by 41.8 per cent to $10.6 million.

The year saw Atturra embark on a significant acquisition spree, splashing out $15 million on The Somerville Group and $6.5 million on Hammond Street Developments.







