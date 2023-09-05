Bentley Systems picks up Mural’s Rob Malkin for A/NZ

Takes over from Fergus Dunn, who has been promoted to senior director of business development.

Rob Malkin (Bentley Systems) Credit: Commvault

Former Mural Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president Rob Malkin has made the move to Bentley Systems as its senior regional director of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the role, Malkin will be supporting the company’s enterprise A/NZ sales team and maximising opportunities in the transportation and utilities sector.

He takes over from Fergus Dunn, who has been promoted to senior director of business development. According to the infrastructure engineering software vendor, Malkin will build on Dunn’s market knowledge and digital twin solutions experience.

Prior to his time at Mural, where he worked for over two years, Malkin also worked at Lifesize, Commvault, F5, Autodesk, Agile SW, Electron Economy, PwC and Ryder Integrated Logistics.

“A/NZ is at a pivotal moment where it needs to advance the use of digital technologies and sustainable practices,” said Kaushik Chakraborty, senior vice president, regional executive, for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Bentley Systems.

“Bentley is committed to empowering people to design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure through the adoption of our intelligent digital twin solutions. Robert brings a wealth of knowledge and with his business acumen and proven leadership, he will help our A/NZ users reach new heights.”