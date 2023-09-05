Orro Group’s Victor Guerrero joins NinjaOne

Victor Guerrero (Orro Group) Credit: Jodi Weisz

IT industry veteran Victor Guerrero has exited Orro Group to join NinjaOne as its director of channel and alliances for Asia Pacifc.

Guerrero leaves Orro Group, which was formed from a merger of four companies in 2021, where he was director of alliances.

He previously joined CustomTec in 2016 and was its chief revenue officer when the company merged with Comscentre, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology five years later.

“My time with Orro has been nothing short of remarkable,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented professionals in the industry and I am grateful for the invaluable knowledge, friendships and memories I have gained along the way.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have been a part of this incredible journey. Whether we have worked together directly, engaged in insightful discussions, or simply connected through this platform, your support and contributions have meant the world to me.”

Speaking to ARN about his departure, Guerrero added: “Orro continues to be a great organisation to work for and was a huge decision for me to leave.”

An Orro spokesperson called Guerrero a “well-respected and long serving member of the Orro team”.

“Victor's impact on Orro's operations over nearly eight years of service has been invaluable to the company and we wish him the very best in his new role,” they added.

In the newly created role at NinjaOne, Guerrero will now be tasked with growing the Asia Pacific channel and MSP presence for the remote monitoring and management company.

NinjaOne began actively looking for partners in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) in 2022 when it set up a physical presence in the region.

Previously named NinjaRMM, NinjaOne was founded in the US in 2013 and offers solutions for managed service providers and IT teams. Eight years later in 2021, the company hired Michael 'MJ' Robotham as director of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC) – its second employee in the region.