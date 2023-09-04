Vision Network drops wholesale prices

TPG Telecom-owned Vision Network has reduced the wholesale costs of its highest-speed broadband plans, claiming retailers can save more than 10 per cent per month.

The pricing structure is also claimed to undercut those announced in NBN Co’s latest Special Access Undertaking (SAU) proposal.

Impacted plans include Vision Network’s Spectrum Freedom and Spectrum Super Freedom by early 2024, available across all access technologies of fibre-to-the-building (FTTB), fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and the hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) cable network.

Specifically, Vision Network’s Max/50 plan will be priced at $65 per month, $5 less than the new NBN SAU pricing for the equivalent tier.

The next step down, the 250/50 plan, is priced at $55 a month, also $5 less than the proposed NBN SAU price for the equivalent tier. As for the 100/40 plan, Vision Network’s plan is priced at $50 a month, which is down $8 compared to the equivalent tier from the NBN.

“We’ve listened to our retail service partners who continue to be squeezed by other providers wanting to increase prices during this current cost-of-living crisis,” said Vision Network managing director Jonathon Purbrick.

He also claimed the new pricing plans will “significantly improve the simplicity and competitiveness of our services”.