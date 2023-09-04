Fujitsu acquires Thailand-based SAP consultancy ICS

Graeme Beardsell (Fujitsu) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu has acquired Thailand-based SAP consultancy, Innovation Consulting Services (ICS) to boost its SAP consulting and managed services across Asia Pacific.

Founded in 2002, ICS will directly support Fujitsu’s portfolio transformation and bolster future offerings for “business applications,” one of seven key focus areas (KFAs) under Fujitsu’s global Uvance portfolio.

The acquisition will further strengthen Fujitsu’s SAP capabilities in the Uvance cross-industry vertical areas of Sustainable Manufacturing, Consumer Experience, Trusted Society and Healthy Living.

“I am delighted that Fujitsu is investing in an ASEAN-based technology company, supporting ICS’ business expansion,” said Graeme Beardsell, CEO of Fujitsu Asia Pacific.

“ICS has highly skilled SAP consultants in Thailand, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries, further cementing Fujitsu’s position in the APAC SAP services market.

“SAP is a key pillar of our growth strategy and our global KFAs, significantly contributing to our customers’ digital transformation (DX) and sustainability transformation (SX) journeys.

“This acquisition will also allow Fujitsu to accelerate the establishment of our Asia Pacific SAP Community of Skills and enhance the capability of our Global Delivery Centres (GDC) in the ASEAN market. I would like to welcome ICS into the Fujitsu family.”

Kanokkamon Laohaburanakit, managing director of Fujitsu Thailand echoed Beardsell's sentiment.

“The combined entity of Fujitsu Thailand and ICS will enable us to address our customers’ and societies’ greatest challenges faster than we could have otherwise achieved organically," Laohaburanakit said.

The acquisition will draw on Fujitsu’s and ICS’ shared SAP experience, expertise and professional track records to enhance competitiveness and strengthen SAP business capabilities in the region.

Through it, Fujitsu aims to quickly deliver comprehensive SAP offerings to new customers and further contribute to SAP’s business, as well as to continue providing each company’s existing SAP offerings to current customers.

“The acquisition by Fujitsu will help us expand our end-to-end cloud capability, consulting and managed services to new markets and geographies,” said Panadda Promwongsak, CEO of ICS.

“We believe that by combining our strengths, we can extend our expertise and provide our customers with more value. The acquisition will also bring new professional development opportunities for our employees with access to a global network. We look forward to an exciting future with Fujitsu.”

This marks Fujitsu’s seventh acquisition since 2021 and is as part of its ongoing merger and acquisition strategy that’s focused on bolstering its digital transformation capabilities.

Last year, Fujitsu acquired New Zealand cyber security company InPhySec in a move to strengthen its security services capabilities.

