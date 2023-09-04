Aussie enterprises prioritising modernisation and cloud innovation: Forrester

53 per cent of Australian enterprise cloud decision makers expect their organisation to prioritise modernisation over the next 12 months.

Credit: Photo 112847413 | Australia © wael alreweie | Dreamstime.com

Australian enterprises are prioritising modernisation and innovation as hyperscaler investment brings a new scale of cloud adoption across the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region.

In its The State of Cloud in Australia and New Zealand 2023 report, Forrester claimed that cloud markets in the region are developing but are defined by a lack of well-distributed data centres and “regulatory experimentation”.



The report said enterprises are seeking to optimise cloud investments as cloud-native becomes the “new normal”.



Australian firms are increasingly leaning on partners to fill skill gaps, speed delivery and increase training on agile methodologies or cloud-native services as well as ongoing management of cloud platforms.



Australia’s “cloud-forward” approach continues to drive tech investment, attributed to a “fast-follower mentality”, vibrant startup scene, tech-forward citizens and cultural ties to UK and US business communities.

Australian enterprise cloud decision-makers whose organisations and migrating to a cloud computing infrastructure as part of their public cloud adoption say that 36 per cent of their total cloud application portfolio is in the cloud today, with an anticipated 46 per cent being reached in the next two years.

Further, 53 per cent of Australian enterprise cloud decision makers expect their organisation to prioritise modernisation with cloud and new computing architectures over the next 12 months.

With the announcements of new hyperscaler data centres in the region, the next few years will be a time of continued evolution, the report stated.

Scalability and on-demand capability topped the list of drivers for using public cloud in Australia, with 31 per cent of respondents to Forrester’s Infrastructure Cloud Survey 2022 selecting it as a top reason.

On concerns about using public cloud in Australia, security and privacy regarding application protection was most cited at 33 per cent, with security and privacy concerns regarding data protection and disaster recovery following at 28 per cent.



Across both Australia and New Zealand, the report found that public cloud continues to support innovation objectives, with early public cloud usage focused on processing intensive use cases not possible in on-premises data centres. This includes DNA sequencing, mapping for protection of the region’s unique flora and fauna and scaling for surges in demand for products and services.



Cloud-native at the edge is “all the rage”, the report continued, but edge is particularly important for industries such as healthcare, retail, travel and agriculture.



The report added the geography in the region and often poor connectivity makes the evolution of cloud-native technologies at the edge “increasingly appealing”.



With the continued influx of hyperscaler investment bringing a new scale of cloud adoption across the region, Forrester said organisations need to strategically evolve their cloud strategies within their own business context.



Specific recommendations include revitalising cloud strategy for optimisation and expansion and revisiting risk mitigation in the face of environmental uncertainties to prioritise resilience.

