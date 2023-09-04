auDA Foundation opens $600K internet utility grants for 2023

Credit: Supplied

The Australian Domain Administration (auDA) Foundation has opened its 2023 community grand round, with a total of $600,000 up for grabs to support projects focused on the utility of the internet.



The foundation, which is the funding arm of the administrator of Australia’s top-level .au domain, is set to support 15 new education, research and community-based projects at $40,000 per project.

Specifically, the projects have to factor into one of five categories: rural, regional and remote Australians; Australians living with disability; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples; older Australians ages 65 years and over; and young Australians aged from 12 to 24 years.

“It makes all of us at auDA really happy to launch this year’s Foundation grant round which will support community-led improvements to the internet for Australians,” said auDA Public Benefit Program Committee chair Sandra Davey. “Projects supported by the Foundation make a meaningful, positive impact to Australia and we’re looking forward to receiving this year’s applications.”

Interested individuals have until 2 October to submit an application.

The foundation has distributed over $4 million in grants across over 150 projects since 2006. In 2022, successful project recipients included a research project to improve healthcare in Aboriginal communities, the development of online resources for rural, regional, remote and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander primary school students and a telehealth home monitoring trial to help preserve vision for glaucoma patients.

In May, auDA launched a search for a service provider to manage its registry of .au domains.