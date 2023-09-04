Dicker Data snaps up Aussie i-PRO distie deal

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data Access and Surveillance (DAS) has signed a distribution agreement with camera vendor i-PRO for the Australian market.

Based in Tokyo, i-PRO spun itself off from Panasonic in October 2019 and providers imaging-based solutions for the security and health markets.

The agreement covers the vendor’s whole camera and artificial intelligence (AI) product portfolio, including intelligent search application Active Guard.

The decision to expand its presence in Australia through distribution channels came after it revisited its go-to-market strategy, as well as claiming to notice rising demand for its AI edge technology.

“The partnership with DAS is pivotal and will further propel our expansion. This will give systems integrators across the region an opportunity to access i-PRO product through an additional distribution channel. Collaborating with DAS will allow us to combine our efforts and expertise. We are looking forward to a long fruitful relationship,” said Marius Van Der Merwe, director of i-PRO Asia Pacific (APAC) Oceania.

Meanwhile, Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and COO of Dicker Data Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), added that, from his perspective, the demand for intelligent surveillance solutions in Australia “shows no signs of stopping”.

“Our role is to ensure our network of thousands of partners have access to the best technologies and solutions available and we’re confident i-PRO will be a strong fit for our partner community,” he added.

Dicker Data's half yearly financial results for its FY23 were released earlier this week, with revenue rising by 5 per cent to $1.1 billion. Of this, DAS provided $73 million, which included the addition of new vendors.