Hosted Network hires David Vidos as ‘pivotal’ partner manager

Comes with over 20 years of experience.

David Vidos (Hosted Network) Credit: Supplied

Hosted Network has upped its partner game with the hiring of David Vidos as partner development manager – a role considered “pivotal” by the company.



In the role, Vidos will be “crucial” to the wholesale cloud and telco provider’s relationships with key partners, focusing on the growth and expansion of the company.

Vidos comes into the position after nearly three and a half years at Techno Group, leaving the company as its chief product architect (product manager) and general manager. He also worked at NOVA iT Group for over 18 years and was the CEO of SMBiT Professionals from 2014 to 2017.

Additionally, he also worked at OCG Systems, SBiTPA, Colorbus and HiQuest.

"[Vidos’] extensive experience as an MSP [managed services provider] owner and his dedicated work within the industry make him the perfect fit for this role. We believe his insights and skills will further solidify our commitment to bringing exceptional cloud and telco experience to our MSP partners,” Hosted Network CEO Ben Town said.

On his appointment, Vidos said that he doesn’t see it as surpassing a vendor-customer relationship, with a true partnership going “beyond transactions".

“It's about mutual success and growth. My MSP background has given me a unique perspective on what partners truly need – someone invested in their success," he said.

Vidos added that he was considering aligning with a vendor that met the internal criteria that he looked for in a partner when he was working at MSPs.

“This involved identifying vendors that offer innovative products or services to enhance the market's current offerings. Equally crucial was a shared commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Partnerships are built on trust. It’s important that service delivery and support teams can stand behind their commitments,” he said.

Vidos’ appointment comes weeks after Hosted Network launched its Marketing Concierge service for MSPs in August.

The service supports Hosted Network’s channel partners in their go-to-market of their wholesale cloud and telecommunication services and generates new revenue streams.