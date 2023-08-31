Logicalis Australia tackles capability shortage with Talent Services launch

Anthony Woodward (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Accelera

Logicalis Australia has launched a specialise practice focused on IT recruitment to tackle the ongoing skills shortage in the tech sector.



Led by Logicalis’ Ann Castillo, Talent Services provides recruitment and onboarding capabilities, as well as tackling talent gaps through the delivery of skilled professionals.

Scott Brown, head of employee experience lead at Logicalis Australia, said the service arm is designed to help organisations “navigate the challenges of finding the right IT professionals”.

“We understand that businesses often require flexible solutions to manage workload fluctuations, backfill staff, or address skills gaps. With deep industry knowledge and access to a wide talent network, we can provide our clients with a validated shortlist of candidates within 48 hours of receiving a brief,” he said.

Anthony Woodward, Logicalis Australia CEO, added that a recent CIO-focused report released by the managed services provider found a majority of decision makers, at 77 per cent of respondents, are increasing their spend on talent attraction and retention during 2023.

“Technology leaders are clearly telling us that securing the right IT expertise is essential for achieving digital transformation success, yet it remains a significant challenge,” he added.

Boosting capability with local skillsets is an ongoing trend in Australia. Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) opened up a new round of its Innovate to Grow program that targets small- to medium-sized enterprises (SME) across the cyber security and digital technology sectors.