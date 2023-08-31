SUPA attracts $50M injection

Geoff Horth (SUPA) Credit: Supplied

Unified services provider Smart Urban Properties Australia (SUPA) has attracted a $50 million investment from IFM Investors.

SUPA is a unified services provider focused on converged utilities and communications infrastructure, integrated built-in technologies, platforms and smart apps for multi-occupant properties.

IFM’s capital injection will support SUPA’s ambition to change the game for property investors, developers and owners, delivering on its goal to improve the lifestyles of the communities it serves with smarter, safer, more sustainable urban properties.

SUPA Group CEO Geoff Horth said this is an important milestone in the history of SUPA, providing the business with the capital it needs to deliver a significant pipeline of projects and to make further investments that capture additional market share.

“I would like to thank all investors for their support of the business to this point and for their efforts in helping us finalise this significant investment,” Horth said. “We are genuinely excited about the growth opportunity ahead for SUPA and the potential to deliver outstanding returns for all shareholders.”

The company was formed following a merger in March between Epsilon Security, b.energy, Fibrecorp, Smart Automation Systems and connecX, forming Australia's first unified service provider catering to the property development space.

To consummate the merger, SUPA completed a pre-IPO capital raise of $9 million and features three operating divisions – SUPA Energy, SUPA Networks and SUPA Tech.

Combined, the entity brings renewables, mobility, super-fast fibre, building security and access controls, building services integration and automation, smart spaces, connected living services and emerging property-tech platforms and app suites together.



