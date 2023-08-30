NBN Co promotes John Parkin to COO

Credit: Supplied

NBN Co has promoted its chief engineering officer John Parkin to the role of chief operating officer.

Reporting to CEO Stephen Rue, Parkin’s appointment follows the departure of Katherine Dyer in July after almost 13 years.

Parkin first joined NBN Co in 2018 as executive general manager of customer field operations before being promoted to chief network engineering officer.

Prior to then, Parkin spent almost 20 years at Telstra, most recently serving as director of customer connect. He has also worked at New Zealand’s Dynamic Communications and Spark.

“John has tremendous operations experience across the telco industry,” Rue said. “John has previously led our network and engineering services business unit and field team, working closely with our delivery partners. John and Kathrine will be working closely together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our employees as well as our industry partners.”

Replacing Parkin, Dion Ljubanovic has been appointed as chief network officer.

Ljubanovic has risen up through the NBN Co ranks over the last 12 years and has served as executive general manager of the network build since 2017, reporting directly to both Katherine Dyer and John Parkin at different times.