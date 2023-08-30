Cognizant and Kasna shine for A/NZ at Google Cloud partner awards

Credit: Google Cloud

Cognizant Australia and Kasna have flown the Australian and New Zealand flags at the Google Cloud Partner Awards in San Francisco.

Systems integrator Cognizant won the title of Services Partner of the Year for Australia for its work across Google Cloud capabilities including generative artificial intelligence, data and digital development and security.

Mantel Group-owned Kasna, meanwhile, was named Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for Australia and Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for New Zealand.

Regionally, Searce, which launched in A/NZ earlier this year, was named Asia Pacific regional Sales Partner of the Year.

Commenting on the win, Kasna chief executive Simon Poulton said: “Our goal is always to be a step ahead and think outside the box.

“This award is the result of a fearless team prepared to commit to delivering exceptional and unique solutions for our customers. It is also a credit to incredible customers who have put faith in our ability to deliver and bravely challenged the status quo in technology to deliver better solutions to their respective businesses.”

Rob Marchiori, country manager for Cognizant Australia, also said the systems integrator was thrilled with the win.

“Our customers are seeing the benefits of transforming their businesses and shifting to public cloud infrastructure,” he said.

During Next ‘23, Google Cloud unveiled new alliances with SAP data and Vertex AI, as well as Workday.

In addition, the public cloud provider claimed that the world’s largest consulting firms, including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, and Wipro, have “collectively planned to train more than 150,000 experts to help customers implement Google Cloud GenAI”.