Iseek appoints IT veteran Mark Pratley as COO

Will be responsible for the development of channel partners and customers.

Mark Pratley (iseek) Credit: iseek

Iseek has appointed IT industry veteran Mark Pratley as its new chief operating officer in an effort to drive growth and diversification in digital services.

Pratley will now be responsible for the development of channel partners and customers while also improving the company’s critical infrastructure operations across Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

Pratley joins iseek from Oracle where he was regional director at Oracle. During his 30-year IT career, he has held senior roles at Telstra, IBM, Kaz Group and Advantra.

“I’m thrilled to be joining iseek as the company enters its next growth phase...I’m passionate about building products that make a tangible difference for our enterprise and government customers,” Pratley said.

“I look forward to leveraging our competitive advantages to assist more businesses to improve the flexibility, scalability and efficiency of their digital infrastructure.”

Iseek recently entered South Australia with the acquisition of data centre operator YourDC.

This added two facilities located on either side of Adelaide to the data centre, cloud and connectivity provider’s portfolio, bringing its total count to seven across Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

Speaking of iseek’s trajectory and Pratley’s appointment, CEO Jason Gomersall said: “Mark’s hands-on experience leading companies into new growth areas will be an asset for the business as we continue to scale and diversify our digital services offering to meet evolving customer needs.

“His success in translating complex customer needs into new products and features will give iseek a competitive edge in the highly dynamic digital infrastructure and services sector, increasing our value to our government and enterprise customers.”