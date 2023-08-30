Macquarie promotes Jonathan Staff to lead private cloud unit

Jonathan Staff (Macquarie Cloud) Credit: Macquarie Cloud

Macquarie Cloud Services has promoted Jonathan Staff to spearhead the launch of its new private cloud unit.

Staff takes on the role following more than two years leading direct sales for Macquarie Cloud and more than 18 years in the IT industry.

His appointment comes as Macquarie prepares to roll out an enhanced version of its Launch private cloud product, which operates with its public cloud services on Microsoft Azure.

Staff, who has previously worked at AC3 and Dimension Data, said the investment is timely with organisations suffering from a lack of competition. It comes as major players such as Telstra decommission private cloud services and dominance grows among a small number of multinational public cloud providers.

“Cloud costs are rising, IT budgets are shrinking, and choice is fading – it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Staff.

“We’re seeing dominance by hyperscalers in Australia’s $2.6 billion and rising infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market and shrinking private cloud options which means Australian mid-sized businesses and government agencies may lack choice. That could mean higher prices or outdated infrastructure that can’t ready them for AI and other data-intensive shifts.”

Macquarie Cloud Services’ private cloud is backed by Dell Technologies' servers and data protection, unstructured data and block storage solutions. Macquarie claims to have also strengthened its partnership with Dell Technologies.

The announcement also follows a significant investment from Macquarie’s data centre business to expand its next facility, IC3 Super West.