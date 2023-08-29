Riverina Water taps Infor for transformation

Andrew Crakanthorp (Riverina Water) Credit: Riverina Water

Riverina Water has tapped Infor’s cloud-based enterprise software platform to underpin a major digital transformation project.

The project saw Riverina Water, which supplies Wagga Wagga, NSW, turn to Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, which includes Infor Financials & Supply Management, Infor CIS Billing and Infor Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) for integrated planning, budgeting, forecasting and financial consolidation, business intelligence and analytics.

According to Infor, the project was designed to help Riverina manage costs, secure IT investments and improve service delivery to more than 77,000 customers by retiring legacy systems and moving to the cloud.

Infor was selected for the transformation following a competitive tender process.

“We’re pleased that Infor has been able to deliver on the first phase of our transformation program. The system has only been in production for two months and we’re already seeing tangible benefits with a number of manual processes now automated. I’m looking forward to seeing how it will further benefit our customers into the future,” said Andrew Crakanthorp, CEO at Riverina Water.

“Infor plays an important role as a trusted partner in our commitment to providing safe and reliable drinking water to an ever-growing community. Infor was selected for its deep-water industry experience and a cloud offering that’s flexible, agile, secure and customisable – all ingredients of the right industry-specific solution for our needs as we look to strengthen service delivery and enhance our standing as a customer-centric organisation with best-in-class customer service.”

Riverina Water is now planning for future rollouts of Infor solutions, including asset management, financials, supply chain management and Infor’s managed service, CareFor.

Terry Smagh, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan at Infor, said he was delighted with “the success of Riverina Water’s digital transformation project thus far, particularly since the deployment started towards the end of the pandemic”.

Earlier this year, Infor was also selected to supply systems for New Zealand’s ten water services entities created under the government’s water reforms.