CommsPlus bulks up UC portfolio with Grandstream

Paul Bailye (CommsPlus Distribution) Credit: CommsPlus Distribution

CommsPlus Distribution has added Grandstream to its product portfolio, bringing all of the communication vendor’s solutions to Australia.

The deal covers Grandstream’s unified communications (UC) and networking products, which include its GWN switches, access points, hotel phones and IP phones.

Additionally, the distributor said it also taking over Telstra’s Grandstream account.

While CommsPlus’ specialty is UC product distribution, the distributor noted that it will focus on its networking product line through its reseller channels.

Paul Bailye, group CEO at CommsPlus, said the opportunity to add Grandstream’s products to its portfolio “was a logical and complimentary fit” for the distributor.

“Our reseller base is continuing to grow and Grandstream provides CommsPlus the ability to create additional value and opportunities for our resellers to win more business and to deliver complete end-to-end solutions for their customers,” he said.

Grandstream Oceania director of sales Ben Miall said the distributor had an established reseller base in the UC market, as well as strong telco relationships.

“Grandstream will bring new offerings to CommsPlus’s channel, including Wi-Fi-based cordless and desk phones, intercoms, IP-PBX and ATAs along with our networking portfolio. This will further allow CommsPlus resellers to design and install complete UC based solutions for their customers, all while being able to access the entire Grandstream networks product portfolio,” he added.

CommsPlus’ deal with Grandstream comes months after the distributor renewed its Australian agreement with communications vendor Access4 for an additional three years in June.