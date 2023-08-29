Cosive brings Cado Security into Australia as first local partner

Shanna Daly (Cosive) Credit: Cosive

Cloud forensics and incident response platform Cado Security has signed up Melbourne-based Cosive as its first partner within Australia.

As a partner, Cosive will have access to pre-and post-sales technical support, consulting, engineering and marketing resources.

The signing marks Cado’s first presence within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, building upon its presence in the UK, where it was founded, and the US.

“We are thrilled to sign on an expert partner that is able to support our regional growth and work with us to help organisations close the cloud incident response gap,” said James Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Cado Security.

“Cado’s skill set and approach to cloud forensics is outstanding and we look forward to the positive impact that their technology and skills will have on customer cyber security practices and on our mutual business growth.”

Shanna Daly, principal consultant at Cosive, said the business was attracted to Cado due to its platform and is looking forward to a “successful, long-term partnership”.

“The Cado Security platform was an obvious addition to our toolset for incident response given companies are moving to the cloud, workloads are going into the cloud, and there’s a gap when it comes to efficiently responding to cloud threats,” she added.

Cado's move into Australia is timely, with French tech giant Thales claiming back in July that 37 per cent of Australian businesses experienced a data breach in their cloud environment last year.