Agile Analytics snaps up Excelerator BI

Matt Allington Credit: Supplied

Data management firm Agile Analytics has acquired Microsoft Power BI training specialist Excelerator BI.

The move will see Excelerator BI founder Matt Allington join Agile Analytics in a senior leadership role within the new structure. Senior consultant and Microsoft Certified Power BI trainer Jason Cockington will also transition across to help lead a new training practice within the broader Agile business.

Allington is one of a select few globally with a Microsoft MVP designation and will bring over 30 years of experience to the company. He started Excelerator BI in 2014 and grew the business with corporate capabilities training in Power BI.

Agile Analytics CEO Matthew Salmanzadeh said the acquisition and amalgamation of Excelerator BI services is a strategic response to market demand and will fill an increasing gap in internal capabilities for many of the company’s clients.

“The acquisition of Excelerator BI will enable Agile Analytics to work with its clients in not just a technical and strategic capacity, but also in helping them to build internal capabilities that will shape their own data analytics future,” he said.



The acquisition is anticipated to bolster the company’s existing training business by an ambitious 400 per cent and help the business achieve a forecast turnover of circa $20 million in the next two years.

“The corporate shift away from the big four consulting firms presents an enormous opportunity for mid-tier companies like Agile that not only have comparable credentials but also the agility to turn the consulting model inwards and work on building our clients’ internal capabilities,” Salmanzadeh added.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for the business.”

The acquisition will effectively combine the business’ skillsets to create an end-to-end service model for data and analytics. Agile plans to initially offer the service to its existing portfolio of clientele before launching the program more broadly.

Agile Analytics is a privately owned data analytics and automation consultancy with blue-chip clients including Westpac, Dulux, Tourism Australia, NSW Government, John Holland, Cuscal, Super Retail Group, Sydney and Queensland Airport and Humm Group. It also covers sectors that span across state and federal government, financial services, travel and tourism, retail and construction.

The company holds an ISO27001 certification and is an authorised specialist in Microsoft Azure Analytics.

Allington believes Agile’s progressive approach to current market shifts and its agility to address resource gaps internally will position the company in good stead amid the uncertainty created by economic headwinds.

“Maximising company data has never been a ‘plug in and play’ situation and will always require a certain level of technical literacy. The increasing dependence on SaaS [software-as-a-service] and PaaS- [platform-as-a-service] based analytics solutions does not currently adequately cater for the complexity of the data, analytics and AI landscape,” he said.