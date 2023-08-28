OneStep Group acquires Perth-based ES2

Fred Drouin (ES2) and Ben Fothergill (OneStep) Credit: Supplied

Victoria-based ICT services business OneStep Group has acquired Microsoft gold partner and cyber security firm, ES2.

The move underscores OneStep Group's commitment to expanding its service offerings and delivering integrated and secured solutions to its customers.

With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, the acquisition of Perth-based ES2 will establish synergy that marks a step forward in expanding OneStep Group’s enterprise capability and footprint.

By integrating ES2's cyber security expertise, OneStep Group will build upon its existing capability pillars, leveraging ES2's specialisation in threat prevention, data protection and risk management.

OneStep customers predominantly reside in the supply chain, large retail, trade sales and manufacturing sectors, which stand to benefit from a unified approach covering fixed networks, integrated mobile offerings, unified communications, managed IT services and cloud solutions.

From now, its services will also include enhanced Microsoft capabilities and fortified cyber security measures, including a 24/7 security operations centre (SOC).

"The acquisition of ES2 marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. This collaboration not only aligns with our vision to provide unrivaled, comprehensive IT solutions but also resonates with our mission to deliver class leading value to our customers and partners,” OneStep Group CEO Ben Fothergill said.

He added that he looks forward to setting new service and capability benchmarks for OneStep's customers.

“We are extremely excited about the synergy that ES2 brings to our combined offerings, and we look forward to setting new service and capability benchmarks for our customers."

OneStep Group’s financial advisers for the acquisition were Henslow, Tooronga Advisory and McGrath Nicol.