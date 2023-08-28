James Anthony Consulting called for RFDS’ digital health record project

Credit: Royal Flying Doctor Service

James Anthony Consulting has helped the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) move to the cloud and launch a nationwide electronic health record system on Oracle tech.



The solution is powered by Oracle Autonomous Database and runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Microsoft Azure.

With the new tech in place, patient and emergency incident data can be synchronised both onsite and offsite, as well as with other healthcare providers.

The solution came in to streamline the rural and remote health services provider’s mostly paper-based set-up, which also involved separate record management solutions. This caused “significant” administration issues when updating patient records, as well as being time consuming to compile and led to challenges such as duplicate records.

“By using Oracle Autonomous Database, we’ve been able to digitise and consolidate our medical records systems. As a result, we have improved the accuracy, accessibility, and security of information for better continuity of care,” said Ryan Klose, chief information officer at RFDS.

This isn’t the only Oracle technology in play either, as the RFDS also uses Oracle GoldenGate to create a digital data twin, replicating its database for its offline mode that is used by doctors without internet connections.

Additionally, it uses Oracle Business Intelligence to create dashboards to monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of its assets.

“RFDS provides an incredible service to the Australian outback and we are honoured to collaborate with them on their innovative and digital health modernisation journey,” added Stephen Bovis, regional managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Oracle.

Earlier this month, Oracle launched a new cloud region for the Australian federal government and Defence in Canberra.