NetApp appoints Dicker Data and Ingram Micro in distribution shake-up

Credit: NetApp

NetApp has appointed Dicker Data and Ingram Micro as distributors in Australia and New Zealand, dropping its long-standing relationship with Arrow.

NetApp is retaining a triple distribution model in the market, maintaining its strong relationship with Westcon-Comstor.

The transition from two to three distributors will take effect from November 1.

“Having a triple-distributor model will solidify NetApp’s commitment to partner excellence within the distribution managed partner ecosystem, strengthening our commitment to providing opportunities of excellence for our partners,” NetApp Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) director of partners Stephen Persoglia said.

According to NetApp, this strategic move aims to foster business growth, elevate partner business activity for its data storage portfolio and strengthen its existing Westcon-Comstor relationship.

“This partnership will undoubtedly empower more businesses to optimise their data strategies and further accelerate the digital transformation of businesses across both Australia and New Zealand,” Dicker Data COO and executive director Vlad Mitnovetski said.

NetApp A/NZ managing director Matt Hurford said its managed distributor partner ecosystem was creating a competitive advantage for its market.

“Our new partnerships with these esteemed distributors will enable us to broaden our reach and bring our innovative data storage solutions to more businesses across the country,” Hurford said.

Ingram Micro A/NZ senior vice president Tim Ament said NetApp's solutions aligned with its commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions to partners.

“This collaboration will undoubtedly fuel innovation and growth, empowering businesses to optimise their data management strategies,” Ament added.

For many years, NetApp maintained a single distribution model in the Australian market before appointing Westcon-Comstor in 2014.



"Westcon-Comstor is delighted to extend its longstanding relationship with NetApp in the Australian market," Westcon-Comstor Australia managing director Phil Cameron said.



"We will continue to provide the deep specialisation across the full NetApp portfolio that our partners are accustomed to."

