RBA seeks partner for Red Hat renewal

Will need to supply associated support and training services for the next three years.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has launched a hunt for Red Hat partners to provide subscription and support services for the next three years.

The Australian central bank intends to renew its Red Hat subscription across all its servers and as such is looking for a partner to supply the subscriptions and provide associated training.

Red Hat business partners, either ready, advanced or premier, will be contracted for three years with the option of extending the contract for a further two.

Products from Red Hat include Enterprise Linux for Virtual Datacenters and Enterprise Linux Server, as well as ‘smart management’, consulting and training services.

The RBA said it may also require professional services, with partners needing to perform health checks of Red Hat products and provide additional resources for the upgrade or implementation of Red Hat products.

Meanwhile, for the training element, the partner will need staff who are qualified for Red Hat software products and any changes to those products.

According to the tender documents, this requirement covers instructor-led training, including examinations where appropriate, and is required to be shared across the various supporting teams.

The renewal will start on 19 November 2023 and continue until 18 November 2026, with annual subscription reviews.

“Any additional subscription or services procured during the agreement will be charged in such a way as to pro-rata any charges to the next annual renewal date applicable and will be co-termed to this agreement,” tender documents read.

Red Hat partners have until 19 September to respond to the RBA’s request for a proposal.

Earlier this year, Red Hat was announced as one of several new Dell APEX partners covering the latter's cloud platforms.

Announced at the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, new additions included a portfolio of what Dell described as "turn-key systems" developed in collaboration with cloud partners VMware, Red Hat and Microsoft to deliver consistent multi-cloud operations.



