Mimecast awards Aussie partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Mimecast has acknowledged its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at its 2023 Partner Awards for the region, with CSO Group being crowned Australian Partner of the Year.



The awards, recognising six companies and two individuals, recognise Mimecast partners that “differentiate themselves and deliver additional value to customers,” according to the email management and security vendor.

CSO Group took top honours for its commitment and impact towards email security in Australia after previously winning the award last year. Meanwhile, Atturra (Somerville) was named Australian Acceleration Partner of the Year, for its “rapid strides” in accelerating the adoption of the vendor’s email security solutions.

Brennan took out Customer Excellence Partner of the Year, while Netskope won Technical Alliance Partner of the Year, Data#3 scored Reseller Partner of the Year and Technical Partner of the Year went to InfoTrust.

Additionally, Brennan business development manager Josh Hillman was awarded the Partner Champion Award: Sales and The Missing Link project consultant Benjamen Maher was given the Partner Champion Award: Technical.

“This year’s award winners represent everything Mimecast is looking for in its partners. Each of them offers unique value, expertise, services and differentiated solutions to our customers across A/NZ,” said Stan de Boisset, SVP of global partner ecosystems and channels at Mimecast.

“Our partner ecosystem in the region is strong and these award winners are leading the way in helping to secure organisations, increase the ease of doing business with Mimecast and allowing us to deliver on our vision of ensuring everyone can work protected.”