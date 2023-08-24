archTIS revenue jumps

Aims to continue to drive product innovation, as well as invest in strong staff development and training.

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed archTIS has seen year-on-year revenue jump 37 per cent to $6.4 million while net loss after tax was down 12.8 per cent to $8.2 million.

Licensing revenue was $3.2 million which was a 22 per cent increase from the prior year while annual recurring revenue was $3.6 million an increase of 11 per cent.

Service revenue was up 37 per cent to $2.8 million.

ArchTIS managing director Daniel Lai said it had delivered on strategic initiatives around product innovation, development of key strategic partnerships and the continued expansion of contracts with key customers.

In particular with the Australian Department of Defence where it has secured more than $17 million worth of contracts in the past four years.

“We are working with key members of Defence and its key channel partners to improve data maturity and security,” Lai said in a statement to shareholders.

“Our success with the Australian Department of Defence is driving new and exciting pipeline opportunities with other coalition forces, including AUKUS and other traditional ‘Five Eye’ countries.

"Additionally, through partnerships with Microsoft, Thales, Leidos and others, we were able to secure new global contracts with top-tier enterprises in the defence industry, manufacturing and financial services sectors.”

During FY24 archTIS said it would continue to drive product innovation, as well as invest in strong staff development and training.

In June, archTIS secured a $4 million agreement with the Australian Department of Defence to conduct a proof of concept (PoC) in modernising its workplace environment.



In May, the company made a “milestone” move into Europe by signing a $353,332 contract with DHL.

The deal will see archTIS offer its NC Protect and NC Encrypt to DHL Information Services Europe over three years.



