Bluechip gets Getac for Aussie distribution

L-R: Matthew Howard (Bluechip Infotech), Victoria Weng, Jerry Huang (Getac), Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Rugged hardware vendor Getac has signed a distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech for the Australian region.



Founded in 1989 in Taiwan, Getac currently offers laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions

According to a statement from Bluechip, the arrangement covers rugged computing devices and accessories, enabling partners access to devices that are claimed to be able to withstand harsh conditions.

“Bluechip Infotech will let Getac service our existing partners and expand into new markets via its established channel base,” said Jerry Huang, VP of global market development at Getac. “Bluechip Infotech brings a unique approach to Getac with a strong focus on adding value via multiple solutions, especially with its managed service providers.”

Getac’s products complement Bluechip’s portfolio of networking solutions and barcode readers, the distributor claimed. One example of a vendor in its portfolio that supplies the former is TP-Link, which it signed on in January this year for its Omada range of software defined networking products and its full enterprise portfolio.

In terms of barcode scanner vendors, it also previously signed an agreement with CipherLab back in August 2020, with the its solutions still available on Bluechip’s website as of publishing.