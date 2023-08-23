Intelliworx flags US expansion

Will almost double its headcount this year

Shane Maher (Intelliworx) Credit: Intelliworx

Microsoft partner Intelliworx has flagged ambitions to launch an office in the US city of Chicago to fulfill its ambitions to offer customers 24/7 support.

Founded in Australia, Intelliworx has expanded significantly overseas with total revenue growing by 70 per cent during the last 12 months.

The company has built a particularly strong presence at its UK office and a client list heavy on customers that contain a minimum of 100 staff.

“Our clients are international, which means we have to be as well. We see a lot of opportunities overseas, with a particular focus on financial services, healthcare and not for profits,” Intelliworx managing director Shane Maher said.

“We're absolutely not limiting ourselves to those industries, but we just see some momentum emerging and we want to offer those clients affordable 24/7 global support to fit their needs. Hence, why we're excited to be opening our Chicago office.

“It's another step on that journey.”

Intelliworx has also added 10 team members taking total headcount to 35, with plans to hire another 10 before the end of the year, almost doubling staff. Most of the hires this year will be in the Philippines and in the new Chicago office.

“We're focused on deepening our expertise in cloud and cyber security, with an emphasis on the modern workplace, Azure Virtual Desktop and Azure workloads,” Maher said.

“We're finding our clients are increasingly looking for considered digital transformation advice, which means it's also important for us to focus on leveraging our Microsoft partnership and expanding alongside Microsoft's solutions. We do this to ensure we're maximising value for our clients.”



