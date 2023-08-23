Acquisitions add to Comms Group results momentum

The acquisitions of Switched On and onPlatinum have contributed to Comms Group's revenue growth momentum in FY23, lifting 27 per cent to $51.9 million.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was also up 17 per cent to $4.8 million, gross profit rose 19 per cent to $24.2 million while net profit after tax remained the same at $700,000 in the red.

“Following some key acquisitions over the last two years, management attention in FY23 focused on extracting synergies and reducing costs where possible to maintain our strong gross margins and enhance profitability into FY24,” CEO and managing director Peter McGrath said.

McGrath stated it placed a large emphasis on developing its global division and continuing to expand its capabilities and global coverage, which has led to meaningful revenues flowing from its contract with Vodafone Business and other new deals.

Specifically, total operating revenue included small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) of $24.2 million, global of $10.8 million and ICT of $16.9 million.

The company highlighted new sales contracts signed during FY23 were the highest in its history with a total of $9.6 million in annual recurring revenue of new sales contracts closed in FY23.

Currently, Comms Group has operations in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Singapore, the Philippines and UK.

Plans are underway to expand the reach of its global voice network into the UAE, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

In June, Comms Group flagged it was initiating a strategic review of its portfolio of businesses.



The business was considering a range of options, including, but not limited to, the sale of one or more of the group’s three businesses – Next Telecom, Comms Group Global and onPlatinum ICT.

Back in August 2021, Comms Group acquired Melbourne-based telecommunication service provider Switched On Australia for $4.3 million, and onPlatinum in February 2022 for $18 million.