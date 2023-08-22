CLI and MyCISO partner for Indigenous leaders program

Dane Meah (MyCISO) Credit: MyCISO

Training provider, Cyber Leadership Institute (CLI) has landed a strategic partnership with security strategy management platform MyCISO.

The partnership aims to train and equip cyber leaders globally with the skills and platform needed to develop and run effective security uplift strategies.

A fundamental aspect of the partnership is to fund scholarships to provide First Nations People with training to progress to senior leadership roles within the cybersecurity sector.

The scholarship is mutually funded by MyCISO and CLI, who are currently accepting applications.

“MyCISO is excited to be partnering with CLI as the organisation recognises the need to develop the next generation of cyber leaders, particularly amongst First Nations people, who are historically under-represented in this sector,” MyCISO CEO and co-founder, Dane Meah said.

“Cyber leaders are under increasing pressure to create and execute effective strategies to keep their organisations safe. The MyCISO platform combined with the skills acquired in the CLI Cyber Leadership program, provides enormous efficiencies and know-how to create and execute an effective cyber program.”

CLI CEO and co-founder Phil Zongo said the partnership will help accelerate First Nations’ cybersecurity professionals into leadership positions.

“The CLI Cyber Leadership program is an intensive course that aims to elevate participant’s strategy execution, executive communication, and influencing skills, boosting their credibility with executives and boards,” Zongo said.

“Our partnership with MyCISO is underpinned by a shared vision to boost the productivity of CISOs and their teams. That way, we can create positive and enduring change – fostering a resilient digital ecosystem for the next generation.”

The strategic partnership will also provide CLI members with discounted access to the MyCISO Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application, which identifies an organisation’s most pressing cyber risks, scores the maturity of these risks, formulates improvement strategies, aligns with preferred industry frameworks, and produces consultant-grade executive reports.

“Through access to the MyCISO platform, CLI members will be able to accelerate their cyber transformation at a fraction of the usual cost and boost their productivity,” Zongo said.

“Partnerships with like-minded businesses such as MyCISO are vital in assisting CLI to scale its impact, creating a diverse industry, helping members to reach their full potential, and addressing the urgent need to reduce their vulnerability to threat actors.”