Compass, TechnologyOne score $63M WA Education contract

The publicly listed SaaS ERP vendor will contribute towards the finance element of the contract.

John de la Motte (Compass Education) Credit: Compass Education

TechnologyOne has been called in to help deliver a project with education technology company Compass Education as part of a contract worth at least $63 million in total.

The whole contract is worth $9 million a year for a seven-year period, with an option for extension, and comes after a tender process from the WA Department of Education that lasted years.

On the WA government's Tenders WA website, the tender win has an initial expiry date of June 2030, accounting for the seven-year length. However, a final expiry date is also listed for June 2038, with an estimated original contract value of $189 million.

“After running one of the most stringent tender processes we’ve ever been involved in, including detailed analysis from independent subject matter experts, Compass has been awarded the contract for all four school management categories,” Compass cofounder and CEO John de la Motte said.

“Supporting local technology jobs is a key tenement of Compass, an ed-tech company that is built in Australia in consultation with teachers from right across the country.”

The tender is split into four categories – school administration, student administration, timetabling and finance – with TechnologyOne’s part in the contract concerning the finance part of the solution.

According to Compass, the publicly listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor will implement its financial management and supply chain software, supporting the billing, finance, accounting, budgeting and management reporting function for the Department and the schools it services.

The solution is expected to provide real-time insights across cash flows and performance.

Currently, Compass is used in 150 schools across WA.