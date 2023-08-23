SentinelOne to fund scholarships for female cyber leaders in APAC

SentinelOne is funding scholarships at the Cyber Leadership Institute (CLI) for aspiring female cyber security leaders in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

To be unveiled during its upcoming partner summit, the initiative is part of wider efforts to support leaders in developing countries and disadvantaged communities and promote diverse and inclusive workplaces.

“We firmly believe in being a force for good, and this initiative allows us to contribute to a more secure future while uplifting less fortunate communities and promoting gender diversity in the cyber security field," said Liz Drysdale, marketing director for Asia Pacific and Japan at SentinelOne.

The scholarship will cover an intensive eight-week online course with CLI and applications will be open for August 22 to September 15.

Scholarship applicants must be female cyber security professionals with a minimum of two years' work experience at the management level or above.

A panel of judges from CLI and SentinelOne will carefully review the applications, and the successful candidates will be announced on September 29.

Upon completion of the program, attendees will receive a certificate of attainment.

“We are thrilled with this initiative with SentinelOne,” said Phil Zongo, CLI’s CEO and co-founder. “It is a testament to our commitment to accelerating the development of the next generation of visionary cyber leaders in APAC and closing the gender diversity gap in our industry.”