​Leader builds networking stack with Cradlepoint deal

Credit: Leader

Leader has added 4G/ LTE and 5G wireless WAN solutions to its portfolio through a new deal with Cradlepoint.

“This partnership will serve the ever-growing need for more reliable and advanced 4G/LTE and 5G Wireless WAN solutions, whether that’s for primary connectivity, WAN backup, IoT [internet of things] applications, vehicle tracking, remote monitoring, or off-grid connected solutions,” Leader director of enterprise Ben Klason said.



“We are so excited to help the Australian IT channel grow by now stocking Cradlepoint in each of our five warehouses in Lidcombe (NSW automated warehouse), Clayton South (VIC), Salisbury (QLD), Osborne Park (WA) and Adelaide (SA).

“SME [small- to medium-sized enterprise] partners need stock delivered fast and with five warehouses across Australia, Leader will provide the best service for the local IT industry."

While Cradlepoint’s Wireless WAN solutions have always been targeted at large enterprises, Cradlepoint Asia Pacific (APAC) senior vice president Nathan McGregor said the company saw a huge opportunity for partners in Australia to serve the SME market, given the growing trend in SMEs requiring enterprise-grade connectivity solutions.

“The distribution partnership with Leader will enable partners that service the huge majority of businesses operating in Australia, to provide the best fixed wireless, in-vehicle and IoT connectivity to business end-users that want to benefit from industry leading connectivity solutions available today,” he said.

This deal comes a month after Cradlepoint enhanced its Managed Services Provider (MSP) Partner Program in Asia Pacific, providing extensive resources, training and support for partners to capitalise on the demand for next-generation networking solutions.

