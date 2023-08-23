Experience Digital branches into MarTech with Tzu & Co buy

Fabian Di Marco (Tzu & Co) Credit: Tzu & Co

Technology service provider Experience Digital has acquired marketing consultancy Tzu & Co in a 'seven figure' deal.

The companies have merged with the aim of generating $100 million revenue within 24 months and becoming the leading alternative technology and digital services consultancy for mid-tier organisations and enterprises in Australia.

The deal marks a strategic move from Experience Digital to extend its services to marketing technology, customer research and data-driven insights.

Tzu & Co was founded in 2013 with staff in Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, with clients including Qantas and the Australian Workers' Union.

Experience Digital specialises in IT automation, mobile, cloud and data solutions and was founded in 2012 with more than 70 team members across Australia and Europe.

As part of the move, Tzu & Co managing director Fabian Di Marco will work across both brands as partner and head of client services.

Tzu & Co will continue to trade under the same name and is actively hiring for a managing director.

In addition to the executive restructure, project teams and back-end services from Tzu & Co will be fully integrated across the two brands.

“The acquisition of Tzu aligns perfectly with our vision of providing no-nonsense, comprehensive, technology-driven solutions that generate tangible value,” Experience Digital founder David Theodorou said. “Tzu’s proven global experience in understanding business needs, commercial applications and market opportunities will help us further achieve our goals and significantly bolster our overall capabilities.”

Di Marco added the deep customer understanding coupled with Experience Digital’s deep digital engineering and delivery capabilities, places it in a prime position to become a leading consultancy for mid-tier organisations in Australia.

“Both companies were built on a foundation of trust and collectively we feel there’s a need for a big-enough-small-enough consultancy who offer integrated marketing and technology services under one roof,” he said. “We are confident that together we can unlock significant business growth potential for our clients.”

Experience Digital is part of Black Nova Group, the umbrella company that maintains a significant stake in Black Nova Venture Capital and a portfolio of over 40 startups.

The company has experienced significant traction in recent years. It achieved revenue growth of over 200 per cent year-on-year from FY22 to FY23, with offices in Sydney, Brisbane and the Philippines and over 100 customers across government, logistics, telco, health and manufacturing. This includes leading brands in their fields, such as Australian Wool Handlers, NSW Spatial Services, Skymesh, Queensland Law Society, CPP Wind and Silk.

Accompanying Theodorou and Di Marco in leading the acquisition was stalwart of the Australian tech and VC landscape Matt Browne.