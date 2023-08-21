Best Technology Services lands OneWeb LEO deal

John McVicker (Best Technology Services) Credit: Supplied

Best Technology Services has inked a new service partnership agreement with low Earth orbit satellite (LEO) provider, OneWeb for Australia and New Zealand.

As the installation support partner, the deal will see Best Technology Services build service offerings for OneWeb distributors which includes the likes of Telstra, Optus, Vocus, AST, Intelsat, Satcom, Sat.One, Speedcast, Field Solutions Group and Pivotel.

OneWeb is headquartered in London and specialises in delivering affordable, fast, high bandwidth, low-latency communication services globally, powered by a constellation of 650 LEO satellites. The company is on cusp of switching on 'enterprise-grade' services.

“We fit in by helping those partners deploy at scale, guarantee the service outcome and predictable cost,” Best Technology Services founder and technology field service leader, John McVicker said.



Another component of the deal it had struck for its own network of channel partners to access services without having to go to a competitor, McVicker said.

“We’re taking a position in enabling the channel to really take this opportunity and service what will be an undisputed rush of demand,” he said.

McVicker highlighted Starlink’s momentum in the market, which involves 120,000 installations, as an example of the type of demand OneWeb’s LEO services will experience. Best Technology Services is also a Starlink partner.

“It's just going to absolutely democratize the way regional Australia access information,” he said.

“It’s going to have a profound effect on education, telehealth and economic activity just by bringing remote and rural communities together.”

Executive chairman David Henderson added the deal was a significant part of its strategy and has set up a division within its organisation featuring four engineers specifically trained in OneWeb’s technology.

“We’re coming off a record year of 50 per cent plus growth,” Henderson said.

“We're forecasting significant growth this year. We're prepared to make investment strategies for more people in our satellite business. We're also recruiting additional capability for the traditional IT enterprise type environment because we're getting more and more demand from a wide range of partners.”



