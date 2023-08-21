KPMG Australia strikes strategic alliance with Okta

Phil Goldie (Okta) Credit: Microsoft

KPMG Australia has teamed up with enterprise identity and access management vendor Okta to help customers protect their “digital future”.

The partnership sees KPMG Australia launch a team of 20 Okta-skilled staff, who will drive the use KPMG's global Identity and Access Management capabilities leveraging Okta’s solutions.

According to KPMG Australia, the team will work closely with Okta to “provide holistic solutions to clients seeking to modernise their business processes and systems”.

"We are living in a new world where access and identity are at the core of business protection, and ultimately the key to business success," said Martijn Verbree, National Cyber Lead at KPMG Australia. "By combining Okta's Workforce Identity Cloud with our deep experience in business transformation projects, we aim to facilitate sustainable change, enhance performance, and deliver tangible value to our clients.”

KPMG claimed the partnership will accelerate the delivery of cloud access management programs and services allowing a smooth transition to the cloud.

To boost this, the alliance will leverage KPMG’s Powered Framework for Okta, a solution that uses KPMG’s experience in customer digital transformations.

Phil Goldie, managing director of Okta Australia and New Zealand, said the vendor was looking to KPMG to “empower organisations in their digital transformation journey and help reduce their cyber security risks”.

“This alliance reinforces our commitment to expand our channel network with like-minded partners in Australia and New Zealand,” he added. “We are focused on working with partners to develop solutions based on a zero-trust security approach formed from an identity-first principle."