Symbio promotes Dylan Brown to CEO of Connect division

Dylan Brown (Symbio) Credit: Symbio

Symbio has promoted Dylan Brown, acting CEO of its communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) division Connect, to the full position.

Brown was brought into the business when Symbio acquired Inabox, with the latter company’s then-shareholders voting in favour of the deal back in December 2018.

He had worked within the Inabox group for six years from 2013 to 2019 before joining MNF Group, Symbio’s previous branding, as its global head of products in October 2019.

He was then moved to the general manager of products and marketing for Connect in January 2022. A year later, he became the division’s acting CEO.

Additionally, he previously worked at AAPT and Pacnet. He also currently sits on the board of the board of the Telecommunications Global Leaders Forum (GLF) representing Symbio.

Symbio cofounder and group CEO Rene Sugo said Brown has been “instrumental” in the roll out of the company’s digital transformation roadmap and the launch of its hub in Southeast Asia.

“He has a strong customer focus and has continued to champion product growth and development, bringing with him commercial acuity and market leadership,” he said. “Dylan compliments our highly skilled executive team who bring the motivation and expertise needed to deliver our ambitious strategic vision.”