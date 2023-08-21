Next round of Innovate with NBN grants program opens up

Successful grant recipients will receive up to $15,000, with one recipient to receive an additional $20,000.

Michelle Rowland (Minister for Communications) Credit: Supplied

Applications are now open for the latest round of the Innovate with NBN grants program to support individuals, businesses and organisations across regional and remote Australia with technology-led ideas.

Delivered by NBN Co in partnership with the Regional Australia Institute, the grants will support innovators and entrepreneurs to deliver projects that enhance the digital capabilities of communities and businesses.

Successful grant recipients will receive up to $15,000 to support their innovative projects, with one recipient to receive an additional $20,000 as the program's "NBN Champion". The total prize pool for this round is $125,000.

Grant categories include health, agriculture, tourism, arts, education, Indigenous business and women in business – with winners required to demonstrate digital creativity and vision.

Previous rounds have supported projects like regional Victoria’s TerraLab who developed the STA Logger, a system to digitally manage invasive weeds on farms.

“These grants have helped regional innovators across the country take their projects to the next level and enabled businesses to reach new customers and boost their efficiency,” Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said.

“I strongly encourage innovators and entrepreneurs in regional and remote communities that have game-changing, technology-led ideas to explore their potential and to apply for an Innovate with NBN Grant.”

Applications open on 21 August and close on Friday 29 September.