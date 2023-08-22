Palo Alto Networks reshuffles A/NZ channel leadership

L-R: Bryan Stibbard, Janet Docherty (Palo Alto) Credit: Supplied

Palo Alto Networks has re-jigged its channel leadership in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), with both Janet Docherty and Bryan Stibbard assuming new roles.

Docherty, who became Palo Alto Networks' commercial and channel sales director for Asia Pacific and Japan (JAPAC) in 2021, will now assume the role of director for channel and alliances A/NZ.

Meanwhile, Stibbard, formerly director for channel and alliances in A/NZ, will now take on the role of director across go-to-market shared services.

The cyber security vendor claimed that their appointments “reinforce the company’s commitment to strengthening business growth, channel partnerships, and regional support”.

Docherty first joined Palo Alto Networks from Veeam Software two years ago, where she was Australia and New Zealand channel sales director.

Before Veeam, Docherty worked at Veritas, where she spent four years in senior channel sales roles. Prior to that, she spent eight years at Symantec and three at Data#3 during her two-decade IT career.

“Having access to best-in-class cybersecurity solutions is crucial, especially in today’s heightened threat landscape,” Docherty said. “I’m thrilled to drive our channel and alliances strategy, working with industry-leading partners to make our technologies more accessible to customers and provide tailored solutions to businesses across various industries in Australia and New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, Stibbard has now been with Palo Alto Networks for eight years, spending the last four in his current role. Prior to joining Palo Alto Networks, he held senior roles at Astaro, Symantec and CommVault.

“Having been part of the Palo Alto Networks team for nearly eight years, I’ve deeply enjoyed working with our Channel teams and partners to build a world-class partner ecosystem in A/NZ,” he added. “I’m excited to embrace this new opportunity and look forward to unlocking further value for our customers.”