Superloop scores multi-year Baptcare refresh contract

Dean Tognella (Superloop) Credit: Superloop

Superloop has won a multi-year contract for aged and community care provider Baptcare to refresh its networking and voice services over 30 sites.



Baptcare provides care for older Australians, in addition to children, families and people with disabilities, financially disadvantaged people and those seeking asylum, with locations across Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

The refresh is set to involve network, software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and voice over internet protocol (VOIP) services for the sites, which includes over 2,000 desk phones and 1,000 softphones.

Dean Tognella, group executive for business and wholesale, claimed that in aged and community care to both keep residents “connected to the outside world” and also protect them.

“Superloop is proud to have been awarded this important contract by Baptcare as it allows us to serve Baptcare, delivering exceptional networking and security to those in our community,” he said. “Superloop stands ready to meet these evolving challenges head-on, empowering businesses with robust and cutting-edge solutions.

“In today’s rapidly advancing landscape of cloud migrations, many businesses are actively refreshing their networking and security infrastructures. The convergence of network and security has become more apparent than ever, emphasising the paramount importance of security for Australian business.”

Earlier this month, Superloop announced it is poised to acquire telco software vendor Symbio for approximately $243 million.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) during the announcement, Superloop’s board said it believed the proposed transaction would create “a leading telecommunications company with a compelling breadth of services and strengthened customer proposition”.