Hosted Network launches Marketing Concierge service for MSPs

Wholesale cloud and telco provider Hosted Network has launched its Marketing Concierge service to help address marketing challenges for managed services providers (MSP).

The service supports Hosted Network’s channel partners in their go-to-market of their wholesale cloud and telecommunication services and generate new revenue streams.

“The majority of our partners don’t have time or dedicated teams to execute on marketing. With our Marketing Concierge, they can tap into our marketing resources and expertise and overcome the limitations of time, budget and marketing knowledge to go-to-market quickly with minimal effort,” Hosted Network marketing manager Meryl Palma said.

In a step away from other marketing programs offered by vendors, Hosted Network’s Marketing Concierge goes beyond accessing own-marketing funds or pre-made marketing material that can be branded with a logo.

Marketing Concierge extends to custom copywriting, graphic design, full event management and email campaign execution, all the way through to helping partners access marketing funding from their partners’ other vendors.

“We’re supporting our partners with bespoke marketing campaigns, events, and accessing marketing development funds from other vendors too. It’s resulting in unlocked opportunities and deals previously tied to an untapped database that an MSP doesn’t know what to do with,” Palma said.

“Marketing is typically an unknown territory for MSPs, and often they are overwhelmed with where to start. Our Marketing Concierge takes the guesswork out of it and is a low risk way for them to gain more wallet share from their customers and access new markets.”

Mark Pace, director of Sydney-based Sterling IT, has been one of the first MSPs to use the service.

“Most IT companies are time poor and using Hosted Network’s Marketing Concierge allowed us to do campaigns we likely would not have done [or would’ve] been left in progress. We don’t have any internal marketing [team] so leaning on HN has been invaluable to us,” Pace said.

In using Marketing Concierge, Pace and Hosted Network’s marketing team collaborated on an email drip campaign focusing on business connectivity, which led to new sales and opportunities for Sterling IT.

“The team provided us with valuable content customised for our business. Together we were able to come up with an email marketing plan that worked and helped us in generating new sales and opportunities,” Pace added.

Magtech IT director Leo Magnisalis also shared the outcomes achieved so far in using Hosted Network's Marketing Concierge to promote their voice and connectivity offering.

“Before leveraging Hosted Network's Marketing Concierge, we were sending out emails to our client list sporadically and inconsistently, only when we found the time,” Magnisalis said.

“Working with the team has enabled us to understand our market and tailor content that suits our customers and what we wanted to achieve.”

Recently, Hosted Network partnered with Sydney-based MSP Conekt and successfully organised a ‘Lunch and Learn’ event which covered their new cyber security offering powered by Sophos, SecureNetwork.

“We greatly appreciate their professionalism, expertise and the creative approach that they have exhibited at our lunch and learn event. The best aspect of our partnership is the collaborative nature of our relationship,” Conekt director of automation, Alex Pinkerton said. “We truly feel like we’re part of a team where our ideas are respected and integrated into the marketing strategies.”