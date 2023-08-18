Jade Software, Everi Technology team for anti-money laundering deal in pubs and clubs

Mike Rae (Jade Software) Credit: Jade Software

US-based gaming and financial tech developer Everi Technology is set to distribute Jade Software’s automated anti-money laundering solution for pubs and clubs in Australia.



Headquartered in New Zealand with offices also in Australia and the UK, Jade provides a range of application modernisation and managed services offerings, with two of its solutions being Jade Platform and Jade ThirdEye.

The latter tool, which is covered by the deal with Everi, is a software-as-a-service solution that automates transactions, customer screenings and reporting obligations that has been in the market for over 10 years and is in use around the world.

“As Jade ThirdEye continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to be partnering with Everi Technology Pty Limited in Australia,” said Mike Rae, Jade country manager for Australia.

“Leveraging the extensive experience of Jade plus Everi allows us to bring a specifically tailored AML platform into gaming, pubs and clubs venues, automating processes and utilising technology to enable smarter ways to fight financial crime.

“We’re looking forward to working with the local Everi team and supporting their customers here in Australia,“ he added.